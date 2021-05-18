|Title:
|The National Indian Education Study 2019
|Description:
|
The National Indian Education Study (NIES) utilizes the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) and contextual questions to describe the condition of education for fourth- and eighth-grade American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) students in the United States. NIES is conducted under the direction of the National Center for Education Statistics on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Indian Education.This report provides:
Results are reported for three mutually exclusive categories of schools as well as for an overall category:
The survey results presented in this report are focused primarily on the responses of fourth- and eighth-grade AI/AN students to selected survey questions. Approximately 7,000 fourth-graders and 6,300 eighth-graders participated in the NIES 2019 student survey. Teachers and school administrators also completed surveys.
Average scores in NAEP reading and mathematics for AI/AN fourth- and eighth- graders from earlier NAEP assessments in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, and 2015 are compared to their average reading and mathematics scores in 2019.
The NIES survey questions, as well as the report itself, were created in close collaboration with the NIES Technical Review Panel (TRP). The NIES TRP is composed of AI/AN educational stakeholders from across the country.
|Online Availability:
|
Need Help Viewing PDF files?
|Cover Date:
|May 2021
|Web Release:
|May 18, 2021
|Publication #:
|NCES 2021018
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|B.D. Rampey, S.C. Faircloth, R.P. Whorton, and J. Deaton
|Type of Product:
|Statistical Analysis Report
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP)
|Keywords:
|
Achievement
American Indian
Mathematics
NAEP
Progress in Education
Reading
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Statistical Analysis Report, please contact:
James Deaton.