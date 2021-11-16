Skip Navigation
Title:  Use of Educational Technology for Instruction in Public Schools: 2019–20
This report is based on the public school Fast Response Survey “Use of Educational Technology for Instruction” developed with the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Educational Technology. This report shows national data from a sample survey of public schools about their use of technology for teaching and learning during the 2019–20 school year. Questions were asked about conditions before the coronavirus pandemic started. This report presents data about public school technology resources and ways that schools use these resources to teach.

Cover Date: November 2021
Web Release: November 16, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021017
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: Fast Response Survey System (FRSS)
Access to Computers
Computer and Internet Use
Ed Tech Equity
Education Technology
Information Technology
Internet
Online Learning
Technology Use in Education
Chris Chapman.
 
 
