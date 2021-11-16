|Title:
|Use of Educational Technology for Instruction in Public Schools: 2019–20
This report is based on the public school Fast Response Survey “Use of Educational Technology for Instruction” developed with the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Educational Technology. This report shows national data from a sample survey of public schools about their use of technology for teaching and learning during the 2019–20 school year. Questions were asked about conditions before the coronavirus pandemic started. This report presents data about public school technology resources and ways that schools use these resources to teach.
|November 2021
|November 16, 2021
|NCES 2021017
|NCES
|Cindy Gray and Laurie Lewis
|First Look / ED TAB
Fast Response Survey System (FRSS)
