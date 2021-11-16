Description:

This report is based on the public school Fast Response Survey “Use of Educational Technology for Instruction” developed with the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Educational Technology. This report shows national data from a sample survey of public schools about their use of technology for teaching and learning during the 2019–20 school year. Questions were asked about conditions before the coronavirus pandemic started. This report presents data about public school technology resources and ways that schools use these resources to teach.