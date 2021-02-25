|Title:
|Digest of Education Statistics, 2019
|The 55th in a series of publications initiated in 1962, the Digest's purpose is to provide a compilation of statistical information covering the broad field of education from prekindergarten through graduate school. The Digest contains data on a variety of topics, including the number of schools and colleges, teachers, enrollments, and graduates, in addition to educational attainment, finances, and federal funds for education, libraries, and international comparisons.
|February 2021
|February 25, 2021
|NCES 2021009
|NCES
|Cristobal de Brey, Thomas D. Snyder, Anlan Zhang, and Sally A. Dillow
|Compendium
Annual Reports Program (Annual)
Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
Beginning Postsecondary Students Longitudinal Study (BPS)
Common Core of Data (CCD)
Current Population Survey, October (CPS)
Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
Early Childhood Longitudinal Study (ECLS)
Education Demographic and Geographic Estimates (EDGE)
Education Longitudinal Study of 2002 (ELS)
Fast Response Survey System (FRSS)
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
High School Transcript Studies (HST)
International Activities Program (IAP)
Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS)
Library Statistics Program (Lib)
National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP)
National Education Longitudinal Study of 1988 (NELS:88)
National Household Education Survey (NHES)
National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS)
National Study of Postsecondary Faculty (NSOPF)
National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS)
Program for International Student Assessment (PISA)
Private School Survey (PSS)
Schools and Staffing Survey (SASS)
Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS)
Urban Education in America (Urban)
Cristobal de Brey.