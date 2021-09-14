|Title:
|Arts credits earned in high school and postsecondary enrollment: Differences by background characteristics
|This Data Point uses data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09), a national study of more than 23,000 ninth-graders in 2009. Arts credits earned by high school graduates are examined by background characteristics. The Data Point shows differences in postsecondary enrollment by numbers of arts credits earned in high school.
|September 2021
|September 14, 2021
|NCES 2021006
|NCES
|Christopher, Elise M; Daniel, Bruce
|Data Point
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
Arts Education
Coursetaking/Transcripts
Longitudinal Studies
Secondary Education
