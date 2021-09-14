Skip Navigation
Title:  Arts credits earned in high school and postsecondary enrollment: Differences by background characteristics
Description: This Data Point uses data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09), a national study of more than 23,000 ninth-graders in 2009. Arts credits earned by high school graduates are examined by background characteristics. The Data Point shows differences in postsecondary enrollment by numbers of arts credits earned in high school.
Cover Date: September 2021
Web Release: September 14, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021006
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
Arts Education
Coursetaking/Transcripts
High School
Longitudinal Studies
Secondary Education
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Elise Christopher.
 
 
