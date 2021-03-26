|Title:
|Early Child Care in Single-Parent and Two-Parent Families: 2019
|Description:
|This Data Point compares child care arrangements for children from birth through age 5, in single-parent families and two-parent families. It also examines problems finding childcare.
|Online Availability:
|
Need Help Viewing PDF files?
|Cover Date:
|March 2021
|Web Release:
|March 26, 2021
|Publication #:
|NCES 2021005
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Jiashan Cui and Rachel Hanson
|Type of Product:
|Data Point
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
National Household Education Survey (NHES)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Lisa Hudson.