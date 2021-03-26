Skip Navigation
Title:  Early Child Care in Single-Parent and Two-Parent Families: 2019
Description: This Data Point compares child care arrangements for children from birth through age 5, in single-parent families and two-parent families. It also examines problems finding childcare.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: March 2021
Web Release: March 26, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021005
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Household Education Survey (NHES)
Keywords:
Child care
Early childhood education
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Lisa Hudson.
 
 
