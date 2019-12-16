|Title:
|2016-17 Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study (B&B:16/17) restricted-use data files (RUF)
|Description:
|This is the restricted-use microdata to B&B:16/17 which looks at the Class of 2016 one year after graduation in 2017.
The Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study (B&B) examines students' education and work experiences after they complete a bachelor’s degree, with a special emphasis on the experiences of new elementary and secondary teachers.
DATA IS PUBLICLY AVAILABLE via QuickStats and PowerStats: http://nces.ed.gov/datalab/
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|December 2019
|Web Release:
|December 16, 2019
|Publication #:
|NCES 2020941
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Type of Product:
|Data File
|Survey/Program Areas:
Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
|Keywords:
Postsecondary education
• outcomes
|Questions:
For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Ted Socha.