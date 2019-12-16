Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES
Title:  2016-17 Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study (B&B:16/17) restricted-use data files (RUF)
Description: This is the restricted-use microdata to B&B:16/17 which looks at the Class of 2016 one year after graduation in 2017.

The Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study (B&B) examines students' education and work experiences after they complete a bachelor’s degree, with a special emphasis on the experiences of new elementary and secondary teachers.

DATA IS PUBLICLY AVAILABLE via QuickStats and PowerStats: http://nces.ed.gov/datalab/
Online Availability:
Cover Date: December 2019
Web Release: December 16, 2019
Publication #: NCES 2020941
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Data File
Survey/Program Areas: Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
Keywords:
Postsecondary education
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Ted Socha.
 
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences