Title:  Courses Taken, Credits Earned, and Time to Degree: A First Look at the Postsecondary Transcripts of 2011–12 Beginning Postsecondary Students
Description: Drawing on data collected through the Postsecondary Education Transcript Study (PETS) for the 2011–12 cohort of the Beginning Postsecondary Students Longitudinal Study, this First Look report examines 6-year coursetaking experiences, postsecondary attainment, and time to degree of U.S. undergraduates who began their postsecondary education for the first time in the 2011–12 academic year.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: April 2020
Web Release: April 27, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020501
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: Beginning Postsecondary Students Longitudinal Study (BPS)
Keywords:
Beginning students in postsecondary education
Persistence to completion of students in higher education
Postsecondary education
Postsecondary Education Transcripts (PETS)
Questions: For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
David Richards.
 
 
