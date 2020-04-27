Description:

Drawing on data collected through the Postsecondary Education Transcript Study (PETS) for the 2011–12 cohort of the Beginning Postsecondary Students Longitudinal Study, this First Look report examines 6-year coursetaking experiences, postsecondary attainment, and time to degree of U.S. undergraduates who began their postsecondary education for the first time in the 2011–12 academic year.