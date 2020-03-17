|Title:
|Veterans' Education Benefits: A Profile of Military Students Who Received Federal Veterans’ Education Benefits in 2015–16
|This Statistics in Brief examines the six percent of undergraduate students and seven percent of graduate students in 2015–16 who were veterans, on active duty, in the reserves, or in the National Guard. It describes differences between military students who received and did not receive veterans' education benefits. This report draws on data from the 2015–16 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS:16).
|March 2020
|March 17, 2020
|NCES 2020488REV
|NCES
|Laura Holian and Tara Adam, AnLar LLC
|Statistics in Brief
National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS)
For questions about the content of this Statistics in Brief, please contact:
Aurora M. D'Amico.