Title:  Veterans' Education Benefits: A Profile of Military Students Who Received Federal Veterans’ Education Benefits in 2015–16
Description: This Statistics in Brief examines the six percent of undergraduate students and seven percent of graduate students in 2015–16 who were veterans, on active duty, in the reserves, or in the National Guard. It describes differences between military students who received and did not receive veterans' education benefits. This report draws on data from the 2015–16 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS:16).
Online Availability: PDF File
Cover Date: March 2020
Web Release: March 17, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020488REV
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Statistics in Brief
Survey/Program Areas: National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS)
Keywords:
Distance education
Financing
Graduate education
Higher education
Postsecondary education
Student financial aid
Questions: For questions about the content of this Statistics in Brief, please contact:
Aurora M. D'Amico.
 
 
