|Title:
|2016/17 Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study (B&B:16/17)
|Description:
|This publication describes the methods and procedures used in the 2016/17 Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study (B&B:16/17). These graduates, who completed the requirements for a bachelor’s degree during the 2015–16 academic year, were first interviewed as part of the 2016 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS:16), and then followed up one year later in 2017. B&B:16/17 is the first follow-up interview of this cohort. This report details the methodology and outcomes of the B&B:16/17 student interview data collection and administrative records matching.
|Online Availability:
|
|Cover Date:
|December 2019
|Web Release:
|December 5, 2019
|Publication #:
|NCES 2020441
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Jennifer Wine Nicole Tate Erin Thomsen Jennifer Cooney Harper Haynes
|Type of Product:
|Technical/Methodological Report
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
