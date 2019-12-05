Skip Navigation
Title:  2016/17 Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study (B&B:16/17)
Description: This publication describes the methods and procedures used in the 2016/17 Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study (B&B:16/17). These graduates, who completed the requirements for a bachelor’s degree during the 2015–16 academic year, were first interviewed as part of the 2016 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS:16), and then followed up one year later in 2017. B&B:16/17 is the first follow-up interview of this cohort. This report details the methodology and outcomes of the B&B:16/17 student interview data collection and administrative records matching.
Cover Date: December 2019
Web Release: December 5, 2019
Publication #: NCES 2020441
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Technical/Methodological Report
Survey/Program Areas: Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
Keywords:
Bachelor's degrees
Cost of higher education
Data Interpretation
Data use
Employment
Labor force experiences
Labor market outcomes
Longitudinal studies
Postsecondary education
Questions: For questions about the content of this Technical/Methodological Report, please contact:
Ted Socha.
 
 
