Title: One Year After a Bachelor’s Degree: A Profile of 2015–16 Graduates

Description: These Web Tables present outcomes of 2015–16 bachelor’s degree recipients 1 year after graduation. Outcomes include undergraduate enrollment experiences, postbaccalaureate enrollment, characteristics of first postbaccalaureate job, financial wellbeing, and student loan debt and repayment

Cover Date: July 2020

Web Release: July 27, 2020

Publication # : NCES 2020341



Authors: Erin Thomsen, Charlotte Peterson, and Erin Dunlop Velez, RTI International

Type of Product: Tables