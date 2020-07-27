Skip Navigation
Title:  One Year After a Bachelor’s Degree: A Profile of 2015–16 Graduates
Description: These Web Tables present outcomes of 2015–16 bachelor’s degree recipients 1 year after graduation. Outcomes include undergraduate enrollment experiences, postbaccalaureate enrollment, characteristics of first postbaccalaureate job, financial wellbeing, and student loan debt and repayment
Cover Date: July 2020
Web Release: July 27, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020341
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Tables
Survey/Program Areas: Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
Keywords:
Bachelor's degrees
Debt burden
Employment
Graduate education
Graduate students
Higher education
Income, family
Labor force experiences
Labor market outcomes
Postsecondary education
For questions about the content of this Tables, please contact:
Aurora M. D'Amico.
Aurora M. D'Amico.
 
 
