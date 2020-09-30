Skip Navigation
Title:  Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary School Districts: FY 18
Description:

This report presents data on public elementary and secondary education revenues and expenditures at the local education agency (LEA) or school district level for fiscal year (FY) 2017. Specifically, this report includes finance data on the following topics:

  • Current expenditure totals and current expenditure per pupil amounts by state as well as for the 100 largest LEAs;
  • Federal, state, and local revenues for the 100 largest LEAs;
  • Median revenues per pupil and median current expenditures per pupil by geographic region and locale;
  • Current expenditure totals and current expenditure per pupil amounts by activity (e.g., instruction, support services) and specific expenditure (e.g., salaries and wages, employee benefits), by state and for the two largest LEAs in each state;
  • Federal revenues received by LEAs, by program and state;
  • Local revenues by source, by state; and
  • Capital outlay expenditures by state.
Cover Date: September 2020
Web Release: September 30, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020308
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Financial Tables Report
Survey/Program Areas: Common Core of Data (CCD)
Keywords:
Economics
Expenditures
Federal allocations for education
Federal expenditures for education
Finance
Public school finance
Resource Allocation
Salaries
Questions: For questions about the content of this Financial Tables Report, please contact:
Stephen Cornman.
 
 
