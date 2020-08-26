Title: Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Education: FY 18

Description: The finance tables and figures introduce new data for national and state-level public elementary and secondary revenues and expenditures for fiscal year (FY) 2018. Specifically, the tables include the following school finance data revenue and expenditure totals;

revenues by source;

expenditures by function and object;

current expenditures; and

current expenditures per pupil.

Cover Date: August 2020

Web Release: August 26, 2020

Publication # : NCES 2020306



Associated Centers: IES

Authors: Stephen Q. Cornman of the National Center for Education Statistics; Lei Zhou of Activate Research, Inc.; and Malia Howell, Jeremy Phillips, and Jumaane Young of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB