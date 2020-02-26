Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES
Title:  Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Education: FY 17
Description:

The tables and figures introduce new data for national and state-level public elementary and secondary revenues and expenditures for fiscal year (FY) 2017. Specifically, the tables include the following school finance data:

  • revenue and expenditure totals;
  • revenues by source;
  • expenditures by function and object;
  • current expenditures; and
  • current expenditures per pupil.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: February 2020
Web Release: February 26, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020301
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Tables
Survey/Program Areas: Common Core of Data (CCD)
Keywords:
Economics
Expenditures
Finance
Revenues
Questions: For questions about the content of this Tables, please contact:
Stephen Cornman.
 
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences