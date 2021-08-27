|Title:
|A 2017 Follow-up: Six-year Withdrawal, Stopout, and Transfer Rates for 2011–12 First-time Postsecondary Students
|Based on data collected through the Beginning Postsecondary Students Longitudinal Study (BPS:12/17), a nationally representative study which followed first-time college students for 6 years, these Web Tables provide information on students' characteristics and their withdrawal, stopout, and transfer rates.
|August 2020
|August 27, 2021
|NCES 2020239REV
|NCES
|Joshua Pretlow Deonte Jackson Michael Bryan
|Tables
Beginning Postsecondary Students Longitudinal Study (BPS)
Beginning Students in Postsecondary Education
Community Colleges
Cost of Higher Education
Higher Education
Longitudinal Studies
Postsecondary Education
