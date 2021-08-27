Skip Navigation
Title:  A 2017 Follow-up: Six-year Withdrawal, Stopout, and Transfer Rates for 2011–12 First-time Postsecondary Students
Description: Based on data collected through the Beginning Postsecondary Students Longitudinal Study (BPS:12/17), a nationally representative study which followed first-time college students for 6 years, these Web Tables provide information on students' characteristics and their withdrawal, stopout, and transfer rates.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: August 2020
Web Release: August 27, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2020239REV
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Tables
Survey/Program Areas: Beginning Postsecondary Students Longitudinal Study (BPS)
Keywords:
Beginning Students in Postsecondary Education
Community Colleges
Cost of Higher Education
Higher Education
Longitudinal Studies
Postsecondary Education
Tuition/Fees
Questions: For questions about the content of this Tables, please contact:
David Richards.
 
 
