Title:  A 2017 Follow-up: Six-Year Persistence and Attainment at Any Institution for 2011–12 First-time Postsecondary Students
Description: Based on data collected through the Beginning Postsecondary Students Longitudinal Study (BPS:12/17), a nationally representative study which followed first-time college students for 6 years, these Web Tables provide information on students’ characteristics and their 6-year retention, persistence, attainment, withdrawal, stopout, and transfer rates.
Cover Date: August 2020
Web Release: August 21, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020238
Survey/Program Areas: Beginning Postsecondary Students Longitudinal Study (BPS)
Beginning students in postsecondary education
Community Colleges
Cost of higher education
Higher education
Longitudinal studies
Postsecondary education
Tuition/fees
Questions: For questions about the content of this Tables, please contact:
David Richards.
 
 
