|Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC): State and County Estimation Methodology Report
|This report describes the statistical methodology used to produce estimates of average scores and high, middle, and low proficiency levels of adult skills for every state and county in the United States.
|April 2020
|April 9, 2020
|NCES 2020225
|NCES
|Tom Krenzke Leyla Mohadjer Jianzhu Li Andreea Erciulescu Robert Fay Weijia Ren Wendy VanDeKerckhove Lin Li J.N.K. Rao
|Data File
Adult Literacy and Lifeskills (ALL)
International Activities Program (IAP)
Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
Adult education
Adult literacy
Mathematics
For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Holly Xie.