Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES
Title:  Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC): State and County Estimation Methodology Report
Description: This report describes the statistical methodology used to produce estimates of average scores and high, middle, and low proficiency levels of adult skills for every state and county in the United States.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: April 2020
Web Release: April 9, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020225
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data File
Survey/Program Areas: Adult Literacy and Lifeskills (ALL)
International Activities Program (IAP)
Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
Keywords:
Adult education
Adult literacy
International comparisons
Mathematics
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Holly Xie.
 
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences