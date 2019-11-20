Description:

The PIAAC U.S. 2017 public-use file (PUF) contains individual unit data including both responses to the background questionnaire and the cognitive assessment from the third U.S. PIAAC data collection, completed in 2017. Statistical disclosure control treatments were applied due to confidentiality concerns. For more details on the PUF, please refer to Appendix E of the U.S. PIAAC Technical Report (NCES 2020-224).