|Title:
|Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) U.S. 2017 Sample Public-use File (PUF)
|Description:
|The PIAAC U.S. 2017 public-use file (PUF) contains individual unit data including both responses to the background questionnaire and the cognitive assessment from the third U.S. PIAAC data collection, completed in 2017. Statistical disclosure control treatments were applied due to confidentiality concerns. For more details on the PUF, please refer to Appendix E of the U.S. PIAAC Technical Report (NCES 2020-224).
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|November 2019
|Web Release:
|November 20, 2019
|Publication #:
|NCES 2020222
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Lin Li, Tom Krenzke, Leyla Mohadjer, Jacquie Hogan.
|Type of Product:
|Data File
|Survey/Program Areas:
International Activities Program (IAP)
Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
|Keywords:
Adult literacy
Assessment
Degrees earned
Employment
English Language Proficiency
Graduate education
High-School Graduates
Income, family
International comparisons
• generalLabor force experiences
Labor market outcomes
Large Scale Assessment
Literacy
Salaries
Training
Youth Survey
|Questions:
For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Holly Xie.