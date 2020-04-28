Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES
Title:  Public School Principals’ Top Three Most Important Education Goals, by Charter Status and School Level
Description: This data point report investigates the relationship between various education goals, chosen as important by public school principals, by charter status (traditional public or public charter), and school levels. The most frequently selected goals are discussed in this report, and data on all 10 goals are available in supplementary tables.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: April 2020
Web Release: April 28, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020201
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Keywords:
Principals
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Maura Spiegelman.
 
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences