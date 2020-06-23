Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES
Title:  STEM Occupational Intentions: Stability and Change Through High School
Description: This Statistics in Brief provides information about the occupational expectations of high school freshmen in 2009 and how their expectations changed (or did not) by the spring of 2012. The focus is on expectations for a career in a STEM field, defined in this report as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The report draws on data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09).
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: June 2020
Web Release: June 23, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020167
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Statistics in Brief
Survey/Program Areas: High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
Keywords:
High-School Graduates
Longitudinal studies
Secondary education
STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
Questions: For questions about the content of this Statistics in Brief, please contact:
Elise Christopher.
 
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences