|STEM Occupational Intentions: Stability and Change Through High School
|This Statistics in Brief provides information about the occupational expectations of high school freshmen in 2009 and how their expectations changed (or did not) by the spring of 2012. The focus is on expectations for a career in a STEM field, defined in this report as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The report draws on data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09).
|June 2020
|June 23, 2020
|NCES 2020167
|NCES
|Laura Holian Emily Kelly
|Statistics in Brief
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
High-School Graduates
Longitudinal studies
Secondary education
STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
