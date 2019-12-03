Description:

This web report provides key comparative information on the reading, mathematics, and science literacy performance of 15-year-old students in the United States and 77 other participating education systems. The Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) is sponsored by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and focuses on students as they are nearing the end of compulsory schooling. PISA is conducted every 3 years, with 2018 being the latest round.



In PISA 2018, the major domain was reading literacy, although mathematics and science literacy were also assessed. In addition to national average scores, PISA also provides insight into the percentage of students who reach each of the PISA proficiency levels.