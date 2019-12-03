Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES
Title:  Highlights of U.S. PISA 2018 Results Web Report
Description: This web report provides key comparative information on the reading, mathematics, and science literacy performance of 15-year-old students in the United States and 77 other participating education systems. The Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) is sponsored by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and focuses on students as they are nearing the end of compulsory schooling. PISA is conducted every 3 years, with 2018 being the latest round.

In PISA 2018, the major domain was reading literacy, although mathematics and science literacy were also assessed. In addition to national average scores, PISA also provides insight into the percentage of students who reach each of the PISA proficiency levels.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: December 2019
Web Release: December 3, 2019
Publication #: NCES 2020166
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: International Activities Program (IAP)
Program for International Student Assessment (PISA)
Keywords:
Achievement
Achievement (student)
High School
International comparisons
Large Scale Assessment
Mathematics
Reading
Science
Secondary education
STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
Student assessment
Student outcomes
Questions: For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Patrick Gonzales.
 
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences