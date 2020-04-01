|Title:
|2018-19 Common Core of Data (CCD) Universe Files
|Description:
|On April 1, 2020, the National Center for Education Statistics released the 2018-19 Common Core of Data (CCD) Universe Files. These files are the product of the Common Core of Data (CCD) data collection for the 2018-19 school year. Data are reported at state, district, and school levels and include staff counts by professional category, and student membership disaggregated by grade, race/ethnicity, and sex. Also included are school-level counts of student eligible for free and reduced-price lunches.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|April 2020
|Web Release:
|April 1, 2020
|Publication #:
|NCES 2020150
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Associated Centers:
|IES
|Authors:
|Chen-Su Chen
|Type of Product:
|Data File
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Common Core of Data (CCD)
|Keywords:
|
Enrollment
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Chen-Su Chen.