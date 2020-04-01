Skip Navigation
Title:  2018-19 Common Core of Data (CCD) Universe Files
Description: On April 1, 2020, the National Center for Education Statistics released the 2018-19 Common Core of Data (CCD) Universe Files. These files are the product of the Common Core of Data (CCD) data collection for the 2018-19 school year. Data are reported at state, district, and school levels and include staff counts by professional category, and student membership disaggregated by grade, race/ethnicity, and sex. Also included are school-level counts of student eligible for free and reduced-price lunches.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: April 2020
Web Release: April 1, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020150
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data File
Survey/Program Areas: Common Core of Data (CCD)
Keywords:
Enrollment
Public schools
Staff
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Chen-Su Chen.
 
 
