On April 1, 2020, the National Center for Education Statistics released the 2018-19 Common Core of Data (CCD) Universe Files. These files are the product of the Common Core of Data (CCD) data collection for the 2018-19 school year. Data are reported at state, district, and school levels and include staff counts by professional category, and student membership disaggregated by grade, race/ethnicity, and sex. Also included are school-level counts of student eligible for free and reduced-price lunches.