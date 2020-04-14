Skip Navigation
Title:  Characteristics of Public and Private Elementary and Secondary School Teachers in the United States: Results From the 2017–18 National Teacher and Principal Survey First Look
Description: This First Look report provides descriptive statistics and basic information from the 2017–18 National Teacher and Principal Survey Public School Teacher and Private School Teacher Data files.
Cover Date: April 2020
Web Release: April 14, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020142
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Keywords:
SASS
Teachers
Questions: For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Maura Spiegelman.
 
 
