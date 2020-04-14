Title: Characteristics of Public and Private Elementary and Secondary School Teachers in the United States: Results From the 2017–18 National Teacher and Principal Survey First Look

Description: This First Look report provides descriptive statistics and basic information from the 2017–18 National Teacher and Principal Survey Public School Teacher and Private School Teacher Data files.

Cover Date: April 2020

Web Release: April 14, 2020

Publication # : NCES 2020142



Authors: Soheyla Taie, Rebecca Goldring Westat

Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB