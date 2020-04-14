|Title:
|Characteristics of Public and Private Elementary and Secondary School Teachers in the United States: Results From the 2017–18 National Teacher and Principal Survey First Look
|Description:
|This First Look report provides descriptive statistics and basic information from the 2017–18 National Teacher and Principal Survey Public School Teacher and Private School Teacher Data files.
|Online Availability:
|
Need Help Viewing PDF files?
|Cover Date:
|April 2020
|Web Release:
|April 14, 2020
|Publication #:
|NCES 2020142
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Soheyla Taie, Rebecca Goldring Westat
|Type of Product:
|First Look / ED TAB
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Maura Spiegelman.