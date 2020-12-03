Skip Navigation
Title:  Teacher Performance Evaluations in U.S. Public Schools
Description: This Data Point compares the sources of information in evaluating teacher performance and how the information is used by traditional public school and public charter school principals in the United States.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: December 2020
Web Release: December 3, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020133
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Keywords:
Principals
Public schools
Teachers
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Julia Merlin.
 
 
