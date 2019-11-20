Description:

Using the data from the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC), this web-based highlights report sets the performance of U.S. adults within the context of the international average among the 32 countries that participated between 2012 and 2015. In addition, U.S. results are compared to results from selected higher performing countries. PIAAC is a large-scale international study of working-age adults (ages 16–65) that assesses adult skills in three domains (literacy, numeracy, and digital problem solving) and collects information on adults’ education, work experience, and other background characteristics.



This web-based highlights report provides overall results for all three PIAAC domains, as well as results for the following key variables: educational attainment, current employment status, nativity, and self-reported health status.