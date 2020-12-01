Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES
Title:  Dual or Concurrent Enrollment in Public Schools in the United States
Description: This Data Point examines dual or concurrent enrollment at public schools in the United States with students enrolled in any of grades 9–12.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: December 2020
Web Release: December 1, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020125
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Keywords:
College Preparation
Dual enrollment
High School
Public schools
Schools
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Julia Merlin.
 
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences