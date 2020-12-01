Title: Dual or Concurrent Enrollment in Public Schools in the United States

Description: This Data Point examines dual or concurrent enrollment at public schools in the United States with students enrolled in any of grades 9–12.

Cover Date: December 2020

Web Release: December 1, 2020

Publication # : NCES 2020125



Authors: Soheyla Taie, Westat and Laurie Lewis, Westat

Type of Product: Data Point