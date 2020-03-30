|Title:
|Early Childhood Longitudinal Study, Kindergarten Class of 2010-11, Third-Grade, Fourth-Grade, and Fifth-Grade Psychometric Report
|Description:
|This report describes the design, development, administration, quality control procedures, and psychometric characteristics of the direct and indirect child assessment instruments used to measure the knowledge, skills, and development of young children participating in the Early Childhood Longitudinal Study, Kindergarten Class of 2010–11 (ECLS-K:2011) in the in the third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade data collections. The focus of this volume is the seventh through ninth rounds of data collection: the spring 2014, spring 2105, and spring 2016 rounds.
|Online Availability:
|
Need Help Viewing PDF files?
|Cover Date:
|March 2020
|Web Release:
|March 30, 2020
|Publication #:
|NCES 2020123
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Michelle Najarian, ETS; Karen Tourangeau, Christine Nord, Kathleen Wallner-Allen, and Nancy Vaden-Kiernan Westat
|Type of Product:
|Technical/Methodological Report
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Early Childhood Longitudinal Study (ECLS)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Technical/Methodological Report, please contact:
Jill McCarroll.