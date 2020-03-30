Description:

This report describes the design, development, administration, quality control procedures, and psychometric characteristics of the direct and indirect child assessment instruments used to measure the knowledge, skills, and development of young children participating in the Early Childhood Longitudinal Study, Kindergarten Class of 2010–11 (ECLS-K:2011) in the in the third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade data collections. The focus of this volume is the seventh through ninth rounds of data collection: the spring 2014, spring 2105, and spring 2016 rounds.