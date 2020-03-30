Skip Navigation
Title:  Early Childhood Longitudinal Study, Kindergarten Class of 2010-11, Third-Grade, Fourth-Grade, and Fifth-Grade Psychometric Report
Description: This report describes the design, development, administration, quality control procedures, and psychometric characteristics of the direct and indirect child assessment instruments used to measure the knowledge, skills, and development of young children participating in the Early Childhood Longitudinal Study, Kindergarten Class of 2010–11 (ECLS-K:2011) in the in the third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade data collections. The focus of this volume is the seventh through ninth rounds of data collection: the spring 2014, spring 2105, and spring 2016 rounds.
Cover Date: March 2020
Web Release: March 30, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020123
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Technical/Methodological Report
Survey/Program Areas: Early Childhood Longitudinal Study (ECLS)
Assessment
Early childhood education
Validity
Jill McCarroll.
 
 
