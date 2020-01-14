|Title:
|Trends in High School Dropout and Completion Rates in the United States: 2019
|Description:
|The report draws on a wide array of surveys and administrative datasets to present statistics on high school dropout and completion rates at the state and national levels. The report includes estimates of the percentage of students who drop out in a given 12-month period (event dropout rates), the percentage of young people in a specified age range who are high school dropouts (status dropout rates), and the percentage of young people in a specified age range who hold high school credentials (status completion rates). In addition, the report includes data on the percentage of students who graduate with a regular diploma within four years of starting ninth grade (adjusted cohort graduation rates). This report updates a series of NCES reports on high school dropout and completion rates that began in 1988.
|Online Availability:
|
Need Help Viewing PDF files?
|Cover Date:
|January 2020
|Web Release:
|January 14, 2020
|Publication #:
|NCES 2020117
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Joel McFarland, Jiashan Cui, Juliet Holmes, and Xiaolei Wang
|Type of Product:
|Compendium
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Annual Reports Program (Annual)
Common Core of Data (CCD)
Current Population Survey, October (CPS)
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Compendium, please contact:
Joel McFarland.