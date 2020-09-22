Skip Navigation
Title:  Race and Ethnicity of Public School Teachers and Their Students
Description: This Data Point examines the race and ethnicity of public school teachers in the United States by the race and ethnicity of the student bodies they teach.
Cover Date: September 2020
Web Release: September 22, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020103
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Keywords:
Public schools
Race/ethnicity
Staff
Teachers
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Maura Spiegelman.
 
 
