Description:

This product contains data from a Fast Response Survey System (FRSS) survey titled "2018-19 Teachers' Use of Technology for School and Homework Assignments." This survey provides nationally representative data on public school teachers about their understanding of the types of devices and technologies that students use for educational purposes, the impact that student access to technology outside of school has on homework assignments, and ways that schools and teachers address challenges that students with limited access to technology face in completing homework assignments. Data were collected in the 2018-19 school year, the year before the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in 2020. It focuses on information that can best be provided by teachers from their perspective and direct interaction with students.



The survey provides nationally representative data of public school teachers who taught at least one regularly scheduled class in grades 3–12 and taught either self-contained classes or departmentalized classes in one or more of the core subjects of English/language arts, social studies/social science, math, or science. Data were provided by approximately 2,900 teachers from sampled from 1,600 schools. Computers were defined to include desktop and laptop computers, as well as tablets with a virtual or physical keyboard. Smartphones were not included in the definition of computers, but separate information was collected for smartphones.



Documentation provides information about the purpose of the study, the sample design, the data collection procedures, the data processing procedures, response rates, imputation, weighting and standard error calculation and use, the data files and codebooks, and the file layout of the ASCII data file. The ASCII data and a SAS version of the data file are also provided.