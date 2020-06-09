Skip Navigation
Title:  Male and female high school students’ expectations for working in a health-related field
Description: This Data Point is based on data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09), a nationally representative, longitudinal study of more than 23,000 ninth-graders in 2009. Follow-up surveys were administered to the cohort in 2012 and 2013. It examines students’ expectations for a job in healthcare at age 30 when they were freshmen, and again in the spring of 2012. It provides a description of the percentage of students who expected to have a job in healthcare at age 30 in both 2009 and 2012, those who changed their expectations, and those who did not expect a job in healthcare at either time. It also describes differences between males and females in expectations for a job in healthcare.
Cover Date: June 2020
Web Release: June 9, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020082
NCES

Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)

High School
Longitudinal studies
Secondary education
Elise Christopher.
Elise Christopher.
 
 
