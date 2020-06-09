|Title:
|Male and female high school students’ expectations for working in a health-related field
|This Data Point is based on data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09), a nationally representative, longitudinal study of more than 23,000 ninth-graders in 2009. Follow-up surveys were administered to the cohort in 2012 and 2013. It examines students’ expectations for a job in healthcare at age 30 when they were freshmen, and again in the spring of 2012. It provides a description of the percentage of students who expected to have a job in healthcare at age 30 in both 2009 and 2012, those who changed their expectations, and those who did not expect a job in healthcare at either time. It also describes differences between males and females in expectations for a job in healthcare.
|June 2020
|June 9, 2020
|NCES 2020082
|NCES
|Holian, Laura
|Data Point
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
High School
Longitudinal studies
Secondary education
