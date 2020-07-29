Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES
Title:  Parent and Family Involvement in Education: 2019
Description: This report presents data about various aspects of parent involvement in education and reasons for choosing the child’s school. These data represent circumstances before the implementation of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: July 2020
Web Release: July 29, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020076
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: National Household Education Survey (NHES)
Keywords:
Choice of school
Parental involvement in education
Questions: For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Lisa Hudson.
 
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences