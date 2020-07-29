|Title:
|Parent and Family Involvement in Education: 2019
|This report presents data about various aspects of parent involvement in education and reasons for choosing the child’s school. These data represent circumstances before the implementation of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
|July 2020
|July 29, 2020
|NCES 2020076
|NCES
|Rachel Hanson and Chris Pugliese
|First Look / ED TAB
National Household Education Survey (NHES)
Lisa Hudson.
Lisa Hudson.