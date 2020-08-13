|Title:
|Early Childhood Program Participation: 2019
|This First Look report presents findings about young children’s care and education before kindergarten, including participation rates in weekly nonparental care arrangements, how well these arrangements cover work hours, costs of care, months spent in care, location of care, factors used to select a care arrangement, and factors making it difficult to find care. These data represent circumstances before the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.
|August 2020
|August 13, 2020
|NCES 2020075
|NCES
|Jiashan Cui and Luke Natzke
|First Look / ED TAB
|
National Household Education Survey (NHES)
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Lisa Hudson.