Title:  Early Childhood Program Participation: 2019
Description: This First Look report presents findings about young children’s care and education before kindergarten, including participation rates in weekly nonparental care arrangements, how well these arrangements cover work hours, costs of care, months spent in care, location of care, factors used to select a care arrangement, and factors making it difficult to find care. These data represent circumstances before the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.
Cover Date: August 2020
Web Release: August 13, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020075
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: National Household Education Survey (NHES)
Keywords:
Child care
Early childhood education
Preschool
Questions: For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Lisa Hudson.
 
 
