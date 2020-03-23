Description:

Following the initial release of TALIS 2018 web report (2019-132) on June 19, 2019, this second volume web report provides key comparative information about teachers and principals in the United States and 48 other education systems that participated in the Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) 2018. TALIS is sponsored by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and focuses on teachers and principals at the lower secondary school level (grades 7, 8, and 9 in the United States). TALIS 2018 data are based on teachers’ and principals’ responses to survey questions, and the highlights in the web report cover their backgrounds, work environments, professional development, and beliefs and attitudes about teaching.