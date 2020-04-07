Skip Navigation
Title:  Labor Market Outcomes for High School Career and Technical Education Participants: 2016
Description: This Data Point examines how the early labor market outcomes of public high school graduates vary by the number of career and technical education credits earned during high school.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: April 2020
Web Release: April 7, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020060
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: Career/Technical Education Statistics (CTE Statistics)
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
Keywords:
Career/Technical Education
Labor market outcomes
Longitudinal studies
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Lisa Hudson.
 
 
