|Title:
|Labor Market Outcomes for High School Career and Technical Education Participants: 2016
|Description:
|This Data Point examines how the early labor market outcomes of public high school graduates vary by the number of career and technical education credits earned during high school.
|Online Availability:
|
|Cover Date:
|April 2020
|Web Release:
|April 7, 2020
|Publication #:
|NCES 2020060
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Rachel Holzwart and Albert Y. Liu
|Type of Product:
|Data Point
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Career/Technical Education Statistics (CTE Statistics)
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
|Keywords:
