Title:  Students in Subbaccalaureate Health Sciences Programs: 2015–2016
Description: This Data Point examines the enrollment and demographic characteristics of students enrolled in subbaccalaureate (certificate and associate’s degree) health sciences programs. The report uses data from the 2015–16 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS:16).
Cover Date: June 2020
Web Release: June 4, 2020
Print Release:
Publication #: NCES 2020055
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
Leadership
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Lisa Hudson.
 
 
