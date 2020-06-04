|Title:
|Students in Subbaccalaureate Health Sciences Programs: 2015–2016
|Description:
|This Data Point examines the enrollment and demographic characteristics of students enrolled in subbaccalaureate (certificate and associate’s degree) health sciences programs. The report uses data from the 2015–16 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS:16).
|Online Availability:
|
Need Help Viewing PDF files?
|Cover Date:
|June 2020
|Web Release:
|June 4, 2020
|Print Release:
|June 4, 2020
|Publication #:
|NCES 2020055
General Ordering Information
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Type of Product:
|Data Point
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Lisa Hudson.