|Title:
|2017-18 School Survey on Crime and Safety (SSOCS) Public-Use Data File User's Manual
|Description:
|The Data File User's Manual contains information about the sample design, data collection, imputation, and weighting procedures for the public-use data file. Appendixes in this document provide the SSOCS 2017–18 survey instrument, list of variables and record layout of the fixed-format ASCII file, a list of variables in the restricted-use data file that are not available in the public-use data file, and findings from nonresponse bias analyses.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|April 2020
|Web Release:
|April 9, 2020
|Print Release:
|April 9, 2020
|Publication #:
|NCES 2020054
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Zoe Padgett, Michael Jackson, Samuel Correa, Jana Kemp, American Institutes for Research Aaron Gilary, Alfred Meier, Komba Gbondo Tugbawa, Tracae McClure, U.S. Census Bureau
|Type of Product:
|User's Manual/Data File Documentation
|Survey/Program Areas:
School Survey on Crime and Safety (SSOCS)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
For questions about the content of this User's Manual/Data File Documentation, please contact:
Rachel Hansen.