Description:

The Data File User's Manual contains information about the sample design, data collection, imputation, and weighting procedures for the public-use data file. Appendixes in this document provide the SSOCS 2017–18 survey instrument, list of variables and record layout of the fixed-format ASCII file, a list of variables in the restricted-use data file that are not available in the public-use data file, and findings from nonresponse bias analyses.