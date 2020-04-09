Skip Navigation
Title:  2017-18 School Survey on Crime and Safety (SSOCS) Public-Use Data File User's Manual
Description: The Data File User's Manual contains information about the sample design, data collection, imputation, and weighting procedures for the public-use data file. Appendixes in this document provide the SSOCS 2017–18 survey instrument, list of variables and record layout of the fixed-format ASCII file, a list of variables in the restricted-use data file that are not available in the public-use data file, and findings from nonresponse bias analyses.
Cover Date: April 2020
Web Release: April 9, 2020
Print Release:
Publication #: NCES 2020054
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: User's Manual/Data File Documentation
Survey/Program Areas: School Survey on Crime and Safety (SSOCS)
Crime (see also violence and safety)
Safety in the schools
Questions: For questions about the content of this User's Manual/Data File Documentation, please contact:
Rachel Hansen.
 
 
