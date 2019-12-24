Skip Navigation
Title:  U.S. Performance on the 2015 TIMSS Advanced Mathematics and Physics Assessments: A Closer Look
Description: “U.S. Performance on the 2015 TIMSS Advanced Mathematics and Physics Assessments: A Closer Look” expands upon the results described in NCES’ initial "Highlights" report on TIMSS Advanced. This new report provides in-depth analyses that (1) examine the demographics, school characteristics, and coursetaking patterns of the small subset of U.S. 12th-graders taking the TIMSS Advanced assessments; (2) describe the extent to which the topics assessed in the study were covered in the curricula of the advanced mathematics and physics courses taken by U.S students; (3) provide detailed performance data within content domains for student subgroups and overall; and (4) illustrate student performance with example items.

This report uses data from the 2015 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study Advanced (TIMSS Advanced), an international assessment that measures advanced mathematics and physics achievement in the final year of secondary school. TIMSS Advanced is sponsored by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA) and conducted in the United States by NCES.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: December 2019
Web Release: December 24, 2019
Publication #: NCES 2020051
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Statistical Analysis Report
Survey/Program Areas: Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS)
Keywords:
Achievement (student)
Advanced Placement
Assessment
Coursetaking/transcripts
Curriculum
Mathematics
Mathematics/Science education
Science
Secondary education
Student outcomes
Questions: For questions about the content of this Statistical Analysis Report, please contact:
Lydia Malley.
 
 
