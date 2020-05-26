Skip Navigation
Title:  Teachers’ Use of Technology for School and Homework Assignments: 2018–19
Description: This report provides statistics about the use of technology for homework assignments in grades 3–12. Data were provided by public school teachers about their homework practices and about their understanding of information technology available to their students outside of school.
Cover Date: May 2020
Web Release: May 26, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020048
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: Fast Response Survey System (FRSS)
Access to Computers
Elementary education
Information technology
Internet
Secondary education
Teaching practices
Technology
Questions: For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Chris Chapman.
 
 
