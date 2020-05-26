|Title:
|Teachers’ Use of Technology for School and Homework Assignments: 2018–19
|This report provides statistics about the use of technology for homework assignments in grades 3–12. Data were provided by public school teachers about their homework practices and about their understanding of information technology available to their students outside of school.
|May 2020
|May 26, 2020
|NCES 2020048
|NCES
|Lucinda Gray, Westat Laurie Lewis, Westat
|First Look / ED TAB
Fast Response Survey System (FRSS)
Chris Chapman.