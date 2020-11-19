Skip Navigation
Title:  Principal Professional Development in U.S. Public Schools in 2017-18
Description: This Statistics in Brief examines professional development topics and activities reported by public school principals.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: November 2020
Web Release: November 19, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020045
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Statistics in Brief
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Keywords:
Principals
Professional Development
Questions: For questions about the content of this Statistics in Brief, please contact:
Maura Spiegelman.
 
 
