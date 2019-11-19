Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES
Title:  Student Perceptions of School Discipline and the Presence of Gangs or Guns at School
Description: This report investigates the relationship between students’ perceptions of school discipline and their own behavior as well as the relationship between students’ perception of school discipline and unfavorable school conditions. As the findings presented below show reportable differences and not causal interactions, readers should be aware that additional factors may be involved in explaining discrepancies between students’ views of school discipline.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: November 2019
Web Release: November 19, 2019
Publication #: NCES 2020041
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
Keywords:
Crime (see also violence and safety)
Schools
Violence
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Rachel Hansen.
 
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences