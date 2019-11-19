|Title:
|Student Perceptions of School Discipline and the Presence of Gangs or Guns at School
|This report investigates the relationship between students’ perceptions of school discipline and their own behavior as well as the relationship between students’ perception of school discipline and unfavorable school conditions. As the findings presented below show reportable differences and not causal interactions, readers should be aware that additional factors may be involved in explaining discrepancies between students’ views of school discipline.
|November 2019
|November 19, 2019
|NCES 2020041
|NCES
|Christina Yanez, Melissa Seldin, and Rebecca Mann of Synergy Enterprises, Inc.
|Data Point
Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
