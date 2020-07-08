Title: First-Time Subbaccalaureate Students: An Overview of Their Institutions, Programs, Completion, and Labor Market Outcomes After 3 Years

Description: This Statistics in Brief report examines the 3-year completion and employment outcomes of students who first entered postsecondary certificate and associate’s degree programs in 2011–12.

Cover Date: July 2020

Web Release: July 8, 2020

Publication # : NCES 2020035



Authors: Rachel Burns and Alexander H. Bentz

Type of Product: Statistics in Brief