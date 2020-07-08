Skip Navigation
Title:  First-Time Subbaccalaureate Students: An Overview of Their Institutions, Programs, Completion, and Labor Market Outcomes After 3 Years
Description: This Statistics in Brief report examines the 3-year completion and employment outcomes of students who first entered postsecondary certificate and associate’s degree programs in 2011–12.
Cover Date: July 2020
Web Release: July 8, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020035
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Statistics in Brief
Survey/Program Areas: Beginning Postsecondary Students Longitudinal Study (BPS)
Keywords:
Postsecondary education
Questions: For questions about the content of this Statistics in Brief, please contact:
Lisa Hudson.
 
 
