|Health and STEM Career Expectations and Science Literacy Achievement of U.S. 15-Year-Old Students
|This report uses U.S. data from the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), a nationally representative study of 15-year-old students. This brief details the percentage, and reports the average score, of students who foresee either a career in health fields or in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. The report analyzes career expectations and science achievement by gender, race/ethnicity, immigration status, and a measure of socioeconomic status.
|June 2020
|June 2, 2020
|NCES 2020034
|NCES
|IES
|Marissa Hall, AIR Amy Rathbun, AIR
|Statistics in Brief
Program for International Student Assessment (PISA)
High School
International comparisons
• generalScience
STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
