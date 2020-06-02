Description:

This report uses U.S. data from the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), a nationally representative study of 15-year-old students. This brief details the percentage, and reports the average score, of students who foresee either a career in health fields or in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. The report analyzes career expectations and science achievement by gender, race/ethnicity, immigration status, and a measure of socioeconomic status.