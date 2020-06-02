Skip Navigation
Title:  Health and STEM Career Expectations and Science Literacy Achievement of U.S. 15-Year-Old Students
Description: This report uses U.S. data from the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), a nationally representative study of 15-year-old students. This brief details the percentage, and reports the average score, of students who foresee either a career in health fields or in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. The report analyzes career expectations and science achievement by gender, race/ethnicity, immigration status, and a measure of socioeconomic status.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: June 2020
Web Release: June 2, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020034
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Statistics in Brief
Survey/Program Areas: Program for International Student Assessment (PISA)
Keywords:
High School
International comparisons
Science
STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
Questions: For questions about the content of this Statistics in Brief, please contact:
Samantha Burg.
 
 
