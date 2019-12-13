Skip Navigation
Title:  Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) U.S. Combined 2012/14/17 Sample Restricted Use File (RUF)
Description: The PIAAC U.S. 2012/2014/2017 Restricted Use File (RUF) consists of data from the PIAAC combined 2012/2014/2017 household sample. It contains data for individuals including responses to the background questionnaire and the cognitive assessment. Statistical confidentiality treatments were applied due to confidentiality concerns. The RUF can be accessed through a restricted use license agreement with the National Center for Education Statistics. For more details on the data, please refer to Appendix E of the U.S. PIAAC technical report. (NCES 2020-224).
Cover Date: December 2019
Web Release: December 13, 2019
Print Release:
Publication #: NCES 2020032
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Type of Product: Data File
Survey/Program Areas: Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
Adult education
Adult literacy
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Holly Xie.
 
 
