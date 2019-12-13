|Title:
|Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) U.S. Combined 2012/14/17 Sample Restricted Use File (RUF)
|Description:
|The PIAAC U.S. 2012/2014/2017 Restricted Use File (RUF) consists of data from the PIAAC combined 2012/2014/2017 household sample. It contains data for individuals including responses to the background questionnaire and the cognitive assessment. Statistical confidentiality treatments were applied due to confidentiality concerns. The RUF can be accessed through a restricted use license agreement with the National Center for Education Statistics. For more details on the data, please refer to Appendix E of the U.S. PIAAC technical report. (NCES 2020-224).
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|December 2019
|Web Release:
|December 13, 2019
|Print Release:
|December 13, 2019
|Publication #:
|NCES 2020032
Restricted Data Licenses
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Associated Centers:
|IES
|Authors:
|Lin Li, Tom Krenzke, Leyla Mohadjer, Jacquie Hogan
|Type of Product:
|Data File
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
|Keywords:
|
Adult education
Adult literacy
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Holly Xie.