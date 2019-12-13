Description:

The PIAAC U.S. 2012/2014/2017 Restricted Use File (RUF) consists of data from the PIAAC combined 2012/2014/2017 household sample. It contains data for individuals including responses to the background questionnaire and the cognitive assessment. Statistical confidentiality treatments were applied due to confidentiality concerns. The RUF can be accessed through a restricted use license agreement with the National Center for Education Statistics. For more details on the data, please refer to Appendix E of the U.S. PIAAC technical report. (NCES 2020-224).