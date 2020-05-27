Skip Navigation
Title:  Policies Outlining the Role of Sworn Law Enforcement Officers in Public Schools
Description: The National Center for Education Statistics collects data on crime, violence, and safety in U.S. public schools through the School Survey on Crime and Safety (SSOCS). This Data Point report uses data from the 2017–18 SSOCS to examine the formal policies schools have in place to outline officers’ roles and responsibilities and whether these policies are aligned with the activities that sworn law enforcement officers participate in while at school.
Cover Date: May 2020
Web Release: May 27, 2020
Print Release:
Publication #: NCES 2020027
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
Crime (see also violence and safety)
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Rachel Hansen.
 
 
