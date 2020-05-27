|Title:
|Policies Outlining the Role of Sworn Law Enforcement Officers in Public Schools
|The National Center for Education Statistics collects data on crime, violence, and safety in U.S. public schools through the School Survey on Crime and Safety (SSOCS). This Data Point report uses data from the 2017–18 SSOCS to examine the formal policies schools have in place to outline officers’ roles and responsibilities and whether these policies are aligned with the activities that sworn law enforcement officers participate in while at school.
|May 2020
|May 27, 2020
|May 27, 2020
|NCES 2020027
|NCES
|Data Point
Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Rachel Hansen.