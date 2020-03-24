Skip Navigation
Title:  Expulsion From School as a Disciplinary Action
Description: This report examines the percentage of U.S. public elementary and secondary schools that were allowed to expel students from school as a disciplinary action and the percentage of schools that used this action. Specifically, this report investigates the trend over time in schools’ allowance for and use of these disciplinary actions, and comparisons between schools with varying levels of minority student enrollment.
Cover Date: March 2020
Web Release: March 24, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020026
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
Keywords:
Crime (see also violence and safety)
Safety in the schools
Violence
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Rachel Hansen.
 
 
