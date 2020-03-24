|Title:
|Expulsion From School as a Disciplinary Action
|This report examines the percentage of U.S. public elementary and secondary schools that were allowed to expel students from school as a disciplinary action and the percentage of schools that used this action. Specifically, this report investigates the trend over time in schools’ allowance for and use of these disciplinary actions, and comparisons between schools with varying levels of minority student enrollment.
|March 2020
|March 24, 2020
|NCES 2020026
|NCES
|Zoe Padgett and Melissa Diliberti, American Institutes for Research
|Data Point
|
Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Rachel Hansen.