Title:  Adult Numeracy in the United States
Description: This Data Point summarizes what data from the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) show about adult numeracy in the United States. PIAAC is a large-scale study of working-age adults (ages 16–65) in 37 participating countries.
Cover Date: September 2020
Web Release: September 1, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020025
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
Adult education
Adult literacy
