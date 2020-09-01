|Title:
|Adult Numeracy in the United States
|Description:
|This Data Point summarizes what data from the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) show about adult numeracy in the United States. PIAAC is a large-scale study of working-age adults (ages 16–65) in 37 participating countries.
|Online Availability:
|
Need Help Viewing Zip files?
|Cover Date:
|September 2020
|Web Release:
|September 1, 2020
|Publication #:
|NCES 2020025
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Associated Centers:
|IES
|Authors:
|Saida Mamedova and Emily Pawlowski
|Type of Product:
|Data Point
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
|Keywords:
|
Adult education
Adult literacy
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Holly Xie.