Title:  Postsecondary Occupational Education Among Students Who Took Career and Technical Education in High School
Description: This Data Point examines the postsecondary enrollment rates of students who took career and technical education (CTE) in high school and their pursuit of further study in related CTE fields.
Cover Date: April 2020
Cover Date: April 2020
Web Release: April 28, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020019
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: Career/Technical Education Statistics (CTE Statistics)
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
Keywords:
Career/Technical Education
Educational attainment
Postsecondary education
For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact: Lisa Hudson.
Lisa Hudson.
 
 
