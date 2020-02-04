Skip Navigation
Title:  Shortened School Weeks in U.S. Public Schools
Description: This Data Point examines the characteristics of schools where students attend classes fewer than 5 days per week.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: February 2020
Web Release: February 4, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020011
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Keywords:
Private schools
Public schools
Schools
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Maura Spiegelman.
 
 
