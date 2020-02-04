|Title:
|Shortened School Weeks in U.S. Public Schools
|Description:
|This Data Point examines the characteristics of schools where students attend classes fewer than 5 days per week.
|Online Availability:
|
|Cover Date:
|February 2020
|Web Release:
|February 4, 2020
|Publication #:
|NCES 2020011
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Rebecca Goldring, Westat
|Type of Product:
|Data Point
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Maura Spiegelman.