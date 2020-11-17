Skip Navigation
Title:  Public High School Students' Career and Technical Education Coursetaking: 1992 to 2013
Description: This Statistics in Brief examines public high school graduates’ career and technical education (CTE) coursetaking as of 2013, and trends in students’ CTE coursetaking from 1992 to 2013. The report uses data from three NCES longitudinal studies of high school students: the National Education Longitudinal Study of 1988, the Education Longitudinal Study of 2002, and the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: November 2020
Web Release: November 17, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020010
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Statistics in Brief
Survey/Program Areas: Career/Technical Education Statistics (CTE Statistics)
Education Longitudinal Study of 2002 (ELS)
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
National Education Longitudinal Study of 1988 (NELS:88)
Keywords:
Career/Technical Education
Coursetaking/transcripts
Gender
High school graduates
Vocational education
Questions: For questions about the content of this Statistics in Brief, please contact:
Lisa Hudson.
 
 
