|Digest of Education Statistics, 2018
|The 54th in a series of publications initiated in 1962, the Digest's purpose is to provide a compilation of statistical information covering the broad field of education from prekindergarten through graduate school. The Digest contains data on a variety of topics, including the number of schools and colleges, teachers, enrollments, and graduates, in addition to educational attainment, finances, and federal funds for education, libraries, and international comparisons.
|December 2019
|December 24, 2019
|NCES 2020009
|NCES
|Thomas D. Snyder, Cristobal de Brey, and Sally A. Dillow
|Compendium
Annual Reports Program (Annual)
Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
Beginning Postsecondary Students Longitudinal Study (BPS)
Common Core of Data (CCD)
Current Population Survey, October (CPS)
Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
Early Childhood Longitudinal Study (ECLS)
Education Longitudinal Study of 2002 (ELS)
Fast Response Survey System (FRSS)
High School Transcript Studies (HST)
International Activities Program (IAP)
Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS)
Library Statistics Program (Lib)
National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP)
National Education Longitudinal Study of 1988 (NELS:88)
National Household Education Survey (NHES)
National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS)
National Study of Postsecondary Faculty (NSOPF)
Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS)
Program for International Student Assessment (PISA)
Private School Survey (PSS)
Schools and Staffing Survey (SASS)
Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS)
Urban Education in America (Urban)
